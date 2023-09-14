Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian army command post, drone control center in DPR

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup South wiped out a Ukrainian command post and a drone control center in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Battlegroup Spokesman Georgy Minesashvili told TASS on Thursday.

"The battlegroup’s artillery hit a temporary deployment location of the Ukrainian army’s 110th mechanized brigade, a drone control center and a command post in Krasnogorovka and Avdeyevka. Apart from that, three cars with sabotage and reconnaissance groups and a grenade launcher position in the settlements Verkhnekamenskoye, Pisetskoye, and Vyemka were destroyed," he said.

According to the spokesman, the battlegroup’s tactical aviation delivered airstrikes on areas of deployment of weapons and combat vehicles of the 3rd assault brigade and the 118th Ukrainian territorial defense brigade near Stupochka. "The battlegroup’s assault and army aircraft delivered airstrikes on enemy manpower in Veseloye, Spornoye, Belogorovka, Kleshcheyevka, Bogdanovka, Kurdyumovka, Krasnogorovka, and Mayorsk," he added.

Minesashvili also said that, in counterbattery fire, Ukraine lost a US-made M119 system and a Msta-B howitzer in Dyleyevka, a munitions depot and a dugout in Spornoye, nine mortars in Krasnogorovka, Novgorodskoye, Verkhmekamenskoye, Pisetskoye, Georgoyevka, and Berdychi. "Crews of Solntsepyok (or Scorching Sun) heavy flamethrower systems hit manpower in Kleshcheyevka," he added.

In the Zaporozhye area, Russian forces destroyed more than 205 enemy soldiers, a tank, three armored fighting vehicles and two motor vehicles, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday. Also, US-made M777 and M119 howitzers, four D-30 artillery guns, one D-20 artillery gun and a Msta-B howitzer were hit there.