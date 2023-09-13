FACTBOX: Ukrainian missile attack on Sevastopol injures 24 people

SEVASTOPOL, September 13. /TASS/. At least 24 people have been injured in a Ukrainian missile strike on the Kilen-Balka section of Sevastopol.

According to municipal authorities, four people are in moderate condition.

A high-intensity fire continues to rage at the site of the strike.

TASS has gathered the basic facts about the Ukrainian attack on the city.

What happened

- As a result of the attack at 03:00 a.m. Moscow time in Sevastopol (specifically in the Kilen-Balka section of the city), a non-civilian facility caught fire, Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said, adding a photograph taken from the southern premises of the Ordzhonikidze Shipyard.

- Air defense systems were activated during the attack. A number of flashes were observed over Sevastopol, according to a TASS correspondent. Several targets were downed in the air over the coastal zone; about a dozen explosions were heard. The authorities continue to monitor the situation in the adjacent air space.

Aftermath

- As a result of the attack, 24 people have been injured with four victims listed in moderate condition.

- A four-alarm fire has broken out in the affected area.

Official reaction

- All Sevastopol emergency services are working on site.

- The city’s governor is at the site of the incident.

- The authorities have made assurances that the city’s civilian facilities are not in any danger.