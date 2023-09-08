Russian forces repel five Ukrainian attacks in Zaporozhye area

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Russian forces repelled five Ukrainian attacks in the Zaporozhye area over the past day, taking out about 40 enemy troops, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a daily bulletin of the special military operation.

Here are the details of this and other combat actions that happened over the past day, according to the bulletin.

Zaporozhye area

The five Ukrainian attacks that were repulsed in the Zaporozhye area came from Ukraine’s 82nd Air Assault Brigade near the settlement of Verbovoye. The Ukrainians lost "roughly 40 soldiers, a tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, two US-made M777 artillery systems, a UK-made FH-70 howitzer and Msta-B, D-20 and D-30 howitzers, an Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer, a Grad multiple launch rocket system and a Bukovel-AD radar station."

Donetsk area

Russian forces repelled 12 attacks by Ukrainian armed forces and territorial defense units, including near Artyomovsk (also known as Bakhmut).

"Units of the battlegroup South, in cooperation with aviation and artillery, repelled 12 attacks of the Ukrainian 3rd Assault Brigade, 77th Airmobile Brigade, 110th Mechanized Brigades and 241st Territorial Defense Brigade near the settlements of Andreyevka, Artyomovsk, Orekhovo-Vasilyevka and Vesyoloye in the DPR. The enemy lost more than 215 Ukrainian servicemen," the ministry said.

Ukrainian forces also lost four automobiles, two US-made M777 artillery systems, a D-20 howitzer, a Rapira anti-tank cannon and a Bukovel-AD anti-drone electronic warfare station.

Russian forces near Avdeyevka destroyed a command and observation post of the Ukrainian 110th Mechanized Brigade.

"Near the settlement of Avdeyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, a command and observation post of the Ukrainian 110th Mechanized Brigade was destroyed," the ministry said.

Kupyansk area

Units of the battlegroup West improved positions on the frontline in the Kupyansk area, with the losses of the Ukrainian army estimated at up to 100 men.

"In the Kupyansk area, units of the battlegroup West conducted active operations to improve their frontline positions," the ministry said.

With support of aviation and artillery, three attacks by Ukraine’s 95th Airborne Assault Brigade were repelled near Novoyegovka in the Kharkov Region.

"The losses of the enemy were up to 100 men, two armored fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, one US-made M777 artillery system and one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery piece," the ministry said.

Krasny Liman area

Russian forces destroyed forward command posts of two Ukrainian military brigades in the Donetsk People’s Republic.

"Near the settlement of Serebryanka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, forward command posts of the Ukrainian army’s 63rd mechanized brigade and 100th territorial defense brigade were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian forces repulsed two Ukrainian attacks, destroying about 60 enemy troops.

"In the Krasny Liman area, units from the battlegroup Center operating jointly with aircraft and artillery repulsed two attacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian 63rd mechanized brigade near the settlement of Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The enemy lost up to 60 Ukrainian personnel, two infantry fighting vehicles and two motor vehicles, the ministry said.

South Donetsk area

Ukrainian forces lost up to 190 troops and a US-made М777 artillery unit in the south Donetsk area.

Units of the battlegroup East, air strikes and artillery fire repelled an attack by an assault group from the Ukrainian 38th Mechanized Brigade.

"The enemy lost up to 190 Ukrainian servicemen as killed and wounded, three armored fighting vehicles, four motor vehicles and a US-made M777 artillery system. In addition, a field ammunition depot of a Ukrainian military unit was destroyed near the settlement of Novodonetskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

Kherson area

Russian forces eliminated over 25 Ukrainian servicemen and some military equipment.

"More than 25 Ukrainian servicemen, three automobiles and a Msta-B howitzer were eliminated," the ministry said.

Air defenses

Russian air defenses have intercepted four HIMARS rockets and destroyed 31 unmanned aerial vehicles of the Ukrainian armed forces.

"Air defenses intercepted four HIMARS rockets," the ministry said. "Also, 31 unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed in the areas of the settlements Nikolskoye, Klinovoye and Nikolayevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic; Ocheretovoye and Shirokoye in the Zaporozhye Region; and Kotlyarovka in the Kharkov Region."