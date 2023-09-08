Russian air defenses down two Ukrainian drones targeting polling place in Kherson Region

GENICHESK, September 8. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces downed two Ukrainian drones that attempted to attack a polling station in the Kherson Region, the head of the regional election commission, Marina Zakharova, told reporters.

"Today, two drones were downed by [Russian] air defenses near a polling center in the Skadovsk municipality. We understand that there would have been human casualties had they accomplished their goal," Zakharova said.

The electoral official emphasized that Ukraine mostly targets civilians who arrive at polling stations to cast their votes. She also condemned what she said was a subversive provocation on the part of Kiev.

"Of course, we did not expect Ukraine to ignore the voting process in the Kherson Region, but their actions continue to get more and more sinister," Zakharova noted.