Sergey Lavrov arrives in New Delhi to take part in G20 summit

NEW DELHI, September 8. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in India for participation in the G20 Summit. His plane landed in the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.

The Russian Foreign Minister arrived in New Delhi from Dhaka.

Lavrov leads the Russian delegation to the G20 summit under order from Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, the minister will speak at two plenary meetings of the upcoming meeting.

Zakharova underscored that Moscow intends to contribute to the Delhi Summit’s success and India’s G20 presidency in general in every way possible. The diplomat noted that the Russian side hopes for "a similar response approach from all remaining G20 member states, especially the ones from the Western perimeter," and will "actively counteract any detrimental processes in this regard" in cooperation with the wide circle of friendly nations, friendly G20 partners and the BRICS.