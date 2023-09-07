Putin not planning to address G20 summit, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is not planning a video address to participants in the G20 summit, where work will be shouldered exclusively by Russia’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"There are no such plans," Peskov said, when asked if Putin would address the event via video link. "The foreign minister will carry out the entire work" at the summit, he added, saying that Russia’s Sherpa and Russian experts were also making what he said were very intense efforts to finalize documents.

The G20 summit in New Delhi will be held on September 9-10 in person. Leaders of all G20 countries and nine other states (Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain and the UAE) have been invited to attend.