{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

SCO seen as platform to shape pillars of int'l law amid institutional crisis — minister

Konstantin Chuichenko stated with regret that the basic principles that were laid down after World War II have been forgotten

SHANGHAI, September 5. /TASS/. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is an important platform for laying the basis for international law, since the existing institutions are in crisis, Russian Justice Minister Konstantin Chuichenko said on Tuesday.

"We must improve our work, improve the activities of justice ministries, make regulation sectors more pattern-based with the use of the best practices in other states. The goal of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization is to ultimately create a ‘community of shared destiny.’ There is a deep, I would even say, sacred meaning here. And this means that our international regulation, our international relations should rise to a new level," he said at the 10th meeting of SCO justice ministers in Shanghai.

He stated with regret that the basic principles that were laid down after World War II have been forgotten. "First of all, it is the principle of equality, non-interference into domestic affairs, the principle of states being independent and sovereign. The platform that is the Shanghai Cooperation Organization makes it possible to form, with renewed vigor, these basics of international law because, regrettably, the existing institutions are in a state of crisis," he said.

The Russian minister stressed the importance of justice for states and international cooperation. "To date, justice constitutes a large part of international cooperation between states. Why? Because, first, it is about people. Judicial bodies offer a lot of social and other services to people in Russia and China, as well as in other SCO member states," Chuichenko said.

"Apart from that, justice ministries take part in creating the rules regulating the functioning of a state and are the basis of its efficiency. That is why we spoke today that these rules, i.e. laws, normative acts must keep up with the times, be wise and optimal because only wise laws can ensure the supremacy of law. Law can hardly be expected to govern if laws are outdated or unwise. And this is our task: to coordinate this work and use the best practices in our states on these or those matters," he added.

Tags
Foreign policySCO
Nobel Prize
Nobel Foundation taking back invite to Russian ambassador show of 'cowardice' — MFA
Maria Zakharova recalled that one of the Nobel Prize's areas of focus is Peace as an "endeavor to prevent or overcome confrontation"
Read more
Poland begins to extradite to Ukraine men who left it after February 24, 2022
It is reported that after crossing the Polish-Ukrainian border, about 80 thousand Ukrainians might have not been listed
Read more
Putin expects center of economic, political activity to gradually shift to Asia
The Russian President said it is "a completely objective and inevitable process"
Read more
Some 50,000 Russian servicemen to get Ratnik-2 ‘soldier of future’ gear
The second-generation Ratnik gear kits will be procured for servicemen of the Land Force, Airborne Troops and the marines of the Russian Navy
Read more
Moscow warns US move to return nukes to UK soil would be viewed as step toward escalation
Maria Zakharova slammed what she said was a destabilizing practice as purely anti-Russian as she said it envisaged joint planning and practicing regularly for nuclear attacks on targets in Russia from non-nuclear European countries
Read more
Ukrainian forces experience mass desertion, refusals to engage in assaults — official
According to DPR Head’s Advisor, Ukrainian forces’ increasingly frequent "meat grinder" assaults are connected to the upcoming NATO summit and Kiev’s desire to present tangible results before it begins
Read more
Press review: Putin, Erdogan to talk grain deal revival options and pope pushes peace plan
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, September 4th
Read more
Russia wants Armenia to explain ratification of ICC Rome Statute — diplomat
"We have already requested the Armenian side to provide explanations on this matter and will determine our future steps based on Yerevan's response," Maria Zakharova underlined
Read more
Putin-Erdogan meeting successful, all important issues on agenda discussed — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, "the sides had a very constructive and fruitful talks"
Read more
Colombian mercenary fighting against Russian forces killed in Ukraine — newspaper
According to preliminary data, he was killed by rocket that hit the positions he was on
Read more
Casualties at elite Ukrainian troops, trained in Germany, running into 4 figures — daily
According to the media, the unit is lacking the necessary air support and mine-clearing abilities
Read more
Air Defense Forces down Ukrainian attack drones over Kaluga, Moscow regions, says mayor
Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin added that there were no reports about injured people or damages to infrastructure
Read more
Around 70% of hardware sent to Kiev by West wiped out — commander
According to Apty Alaudinov, such a result can be "exactly seen on the battlefield"
Read more
Turkey to inform United Nations on talks between Erdogan, Putin in Sochi — source
"We should be expecting Turkey's contacts with the United Nations in the coming days regarding the package of proposals drafted in collaboration with the international organization on the resumption of the grain corridor," the source said
Read more
Russian Su-34 uses Kinzhal hypersonic missile in special op — official
"The first crew who successfully accomplished such a task will receive state awards," the official said
Read more
Kiev not to soften position on grain deal despite Erdogan’s call — Kuleba
Ukrainian Foreign Minister also said that Ukraine expects to receive details of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin from the Turkish side
Read more
IN BRIEF: Failure of counteroffensive, grain for poor nations: Putin, Erdogan’s statements
The leaders' talks lasted more than three hours
Read more
Top foreign defense officials back Russia’s path toward building multipolar world — Shoigu
The defense minister pointed out that the international security conference proved the failure of Western efforts to isolate Russia
Read more
Ukrainian soldier sentenced to life for killing 14 civilians in Mariupol
He was found guilty of cruel treatment of civilians, use of prohibited means and methods in an armed conflict, murder of two or more persons, including a minor, committed by a group of persons, on the grounds of political and ideological hatred and enmity
Read more
Russian jets destroy four US-made speedboats carrying Ukrainian landing force in Black Sea
The Russian defense agency said earlier that the Black Sea Fleet had established permanent control of the situation in the Black Sea using all types of reconnaissance
Read more
Russia cannot 'turn back on' South Caucasus region, no such plans envisioned — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted with confidence that Russia would continue acting as a guarantor of security and stability in the region, particularly in Nagorno-Karabakh
Read more
Russia 'rolling with punches,' moving ahead despite Western squeeze play — Russian senator
Valentina Matviyenko noted that, according to the World Bank, Russia has become the world’s fifth-largest economy in terms of purchasing power parity and Europe’s largest economy, according to year-end 2022 estimates
Read more
Every day conflict goes on costs Ukraine $100 mln — former defense minister
According to Alexey Reznikov, it is unfair to rebuke the country’s military-political leadership that "everything is being done by volunteers"
Read more
About 280,000 individuals enlisted by contract from January 1 - Medvedev
Some of them were in the reserve and the other ones are volunteers
Read more
Kiev losing its conflict with Russia, says US congresswoman
Marjorie Taylor-Green added that she is the only member of the US Congress who is open about this
Read more
Ukraine’s Challenger tanks make appearance, one hit near Rabotino — Zaporozhye politician
Vladimir Rogov noted that this tank was not a superweapon and catched fire as easily as Leopards
Read more
Kim Jong Un plans to visit Russia in September — newspaper
According to The New York Times, the North Korean leader may meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Vladivostok in Russia’s Far East in mid-September
Read more
Armenia recalls its envoy to CSTO, appoints him ambassador to the Netherlands
Viktor Biyagov has represented Armenia in the CSTO since 2018
Read more
No legal grounds for giving Taiwan representation office at UN, Chinese diplomat says
Mao Ning pointed out that UNGA Resolution 2758 (also known as the Resolution on Admitting Peking) does not mention Taiwan and does not give the Chinese authorities the right to represent the island’s 23 million inhabitants at the UN
Read more
Erdogan, Putin may meet again after Turkish leader’s contacts at UN — newspaper
A local diplomatic source told TASS that Turkey will soon inform the UN about the results of the Sochi talks between the two presidents on the resumption of the Black Sea Grain Initiative
Read more
Kalashnikov says it will soon more than double output of Vikhr missiles, Kitolov rounds
"In the near future, two large workshops will be put into operation," which will allow to boost the production of high-precision ammunition, the concern added
Read more
Russia says its forces repulsed four Ukrainian attacks in Donetsk People’s Republic
Aircraft, artillery and heavy weapons of the Russian battlegroups also repelled two attacks by the Ukrainian army’s 47th mechanized brigade near the settlement of Rabotino in the Zaporozhye Region
Read more
Kiev loses 66,000 people in past three months, fails to achieve goals — Shoigu
The most tense situation has developed in the Zaporozhye area where "the enemy has committed into battle its strategic reserve brigades, whose personnel have been trained under the guidance of Western instructors"
Read more
Up to Syrians to decide their country’s future, says Putin
The Russian President said that he discussed the Syrian settlement with his Turkish counterpart
Read more
Air defense destroys another attack drone en route to Moscow over Tver Region — mayor
According to unconfirmed information, there was no damage on the ground and no one was hurt, Sergey Sobyanin said
Read more
Russian Grad MLRS crews destroy Ukrainian ammo depot near Krasny Liman
It is reported that drones were used for aiming control and air surveillance
Read more
NATO defense chiefs to hold annual military conference in Oslo on September 15-17
According to the NATO press office, the agenda will focus on strengthening the alliance’s deterrence and defense posture
Read more
Russia, West not seeing eye to eye on grain deal — Erdogan
The Turkish leader recalled Putin's remarks that Russia is considering the possibility of sending one million metric tons of grain to six African nations
Read more
Poland fans tensions over Suwalki Gap to gin up pretext for occupying Lithuania — expert
Andrey Bogodel also believes that "the very same Baltic states and Poland are today in the vanguard of Russophobia"
Read more
Russian grain processing not a burden for Turkey — source
It is stressed that Turkey is not exposed to Western sanctions introduced against Russia
Read more
Belarusian national arrested in Moscow for attempted smuggling of firearms, explosives
According to the source, the Belarusian national worked as a driver in the Moscow Region
Read more
Russia to become world's largest trade partner of Turkey — expert
It is noted that personal relations between Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin are one of the factors of dynamic development of trade and economic relations between the two countries
Read more
Moscow airports resume operations under schedule after reported delays
According to earlier reports, up to 50 flights were delayed and six more cancelled at Moscow airports in the early hours of September 5
Read more
Zelensky visits armed forces brigades in Kiev-controlled part of DPR
Ukrainian President said that received reports on problems of supply and motivation of personnel
Read more
Moscow 'dissatisfied' with Armenian prime minister's statements about Russia — diplomat
The source added that Russia views its relations with Armenia in the security and economic spheres "not as one country’s dependence on another, but as an equal, mutually beneficial and time-tested partnership"
Read more
Nigerien rebels send reinforcements to French military base in Niamey
According to the TV channel, reinforcements are being dispatched to the base in Niamey, where the French military is deployed, with orders to monitor them
Read more
Russian Armed Forces slated to take delivery of four Tu-160M aircraft this year — Shoigu
The Army will also recieve six Il-76MD-90A cargo aircraft
Read more
Press review: Sochi talks fail to revive grain deal and Biden may face impeachment inquiry
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, September 5th
Read more
Ukraine reported port infrastructure damage in Odessa Region
Ukrainian mass media reported explosions in Odessa and Reni ports earlier
Read more
Putin gives Erdogan movie about Turkish leader's life story shot by TASS deputy chief
In June, Mikhail Gusman unveiled his 25-minute documentary about Erdogan comprised of fragments from his four interviews with Erdogan
Read more
Government reshuffles in Ukraine can’t change essence of Kiev regime yet — Kremlin
"This essence appears to remain unchanged for the time being, and one can only feel regret in connection with this," Dmirty Peskov added
Read more
Up to 50 flights delayed at Moscow airports after reported drone attacks
As of approximately 6:00 a.m. Moscow time six flights were delayed and two cancelled at the Domodedovo Airport, 17 flights were delayed and another one cancelled at the Vnukovo Airport, 23 flights were also delayed at the Sheremetyevo Airport, while the Zhukovsky Airport cancelled three flights
Read more
Ukrainian command post, boat eliminated near Kherson
In the Kakhovka area, a Ukrainian temporary deployment site was hit with 15 troops wiped out, nine wounded and three vehicles permanently damaged
Read more
Russian tennis player Rublev through to quarterfinals of 2023 US Open
Russian tennis player cleared the 4th round of the prestigious Grand Slam tournament in the United States winning 6-3; 3-6; 6-3; 6-4 on Monday over unseeded Jack Draper from England
Read more
Russian Air Force planes have made 8,000 sorties since special operation started — Shoigu
8,000 sorties have been made to transport almost 376,000 servicemen, more than 2,700 units of military equipment and 132,000 tons of cargoes, the Russian Defense Minister reported
Read more
Rumors about additional mobilization in Russia 'nonsense' — senior Russian MP
Andrey Kartapolov pointed out that there was no need for a new mobilization in Russia today
Read more
Russia hits Ukrainian shipbuilding plant where unmanned motor boats were assembled
Russian aircraft of the Black Sea Fleet marine aviation destroyed at night four Willard Sea Force fast-moving craft with assault teams on board, the Defense Ministry informed
Read more
Georgia’s parliament begins gathering signatures to impeach president
The signatures of at least one third of lawmakers, or 50 out of 150, are needed to apply to the Constitutional Court
Read more
Russian-Turkish talks prove Russia determined to defend its interests — senior MP
Leonid Slutsky stressed that Moscow’s positions are only growing stronger, especially when "Ukraine’s counteroffensive is not merely losing momentum, but as Vladimir Vladimirovich [Putin] said, it is failing"
Read more
Russian forces destroy 33 Ukrainian drones, intercept 21 HIMARS, Uragan rockets
According to the ministry, as many as 467 planes, 248 helicopters, 6,409 unmanned aerial vehicles, 435 air defense systems have been destroyed since the beginning of the special military operation
Read more
Turkish President Erdogan to discuss at government meeting results of talks with Putin
"A government session is scheduled for September 5 and it will be traditionally chaired by President Erdogan," the source said
Read more
BRICS’ share in global GDP to rise to 30% from January 2024 — State Bank of India
The biggest impact of six new member states joining BRICS will be on the share of global oil production that will increase to 40% from the current 18%, which is expected to be the potential game changer for payment system and price discovery, the note said
Read more
Putin, Xi Jinping did not coordinate their decision not to attend G20 summit — Kremlin
It is reported that the Russian delegation to the summit will be led by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, while the Chinese delegation will be led by Chinese Premier Li Qiang
Read more
Ukraine’s seven uncrewed surface vessels destroyed in recent days — Shoigu
"We cannot remain idle spectators and watch such things calmly. Of course, we will hit these targets. We will make a response," the Russian defense minister promised
Read more
Ukrainian shelling hinders extinguishing fires in Novaya Kakhovka — mayor
Vladimir Leontyev pointed out that the current situation in the city is "a continuation of what began after the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant collapse"
Read more
Hainan forms 17 sub-funds with $1.87 billion in assets
Registration of seven sub-funds has already been completed
Read more
World Aquatics clears Russian athletes for int’l tournaments under neutral status
Individual Neutral Athletes will only be permitted to compete in events where a time or result is established by the performances of a single athlete
Read more
New car sales soaring in Russia — statistics
"In August 2023, 109,731 new cars were sold in Russia, which is 2.6 times higher than in the same month of the last year," the Autostat reported
Read more
US wants to use OPCW as tool to accomplish its own political goals — Russian diplomat
According to Alexander Shulgin, the United States and its allies blamed Syria for the incident in the Syrian city of Douma in April of 2018 to justify their aggression
Read more
Military court to hear foreign mercenary case without defendants present
The five mercenaries were charged with undergoing training for terrorist activities
Read more
Nigeria recalls its ambassadors from all over the world
Nigeria's United Nations Permanent Representatives in New York and Geneva are exempted from this total recall in view of the upcoming United Nations General Assembly
Read more
Dollar rises to 97.065 rubles, euro up to 105 rubles on Moscow Exchange
In turn, the yuan rate grew by 0.24%, trading at 13.332 rubles
Read more
Agreement among Russia, Turkey and Qatar not replacing grain deal — Putin
"This is not a substitution but this will be definitely a huge contribution on our side to solving food problems of African countries," the Russian leader stressed
Read more
Ukrainian counter-offensive fails, says Putin
The statement was made during a news conference following talks with Vladimir Putin's Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Read more
Attempt by Ukrainian reconnaissance group to infiltrate Bryansk Region thwarted
According to Alexander Bogomaz, weapons and munitions, including foreign-made, were found at the clash site after the saboteurs retreated
Read more
UNGA to meet for 78th time in New York
The central event, the General Assembly High-level Week 2023 to take place on September 19-25, will gather global leaders and foreign ministers who will present their vision of the international situation and outline directions for the fight against global challenges
Read more
Ukraine unable to move the needle in Zaporozhye area over last three months — politician
Vladimir Rogov noted that Ukrainian troops only managed to approach the first line of Russian defense but could not cross it
Read more
Russia fighting not against Ukrainian people, but against Banderite monsters — Putin
According to the president, it is necessary to dig up the evidence and show it to the world, so that there is no misunderstanding as to the nature of those whom Russia is fighting
Read more
Lavrov to take part in Eastern Economic Forum — senior diplomat
Andrey Rudenko noted that the Russian Foreign Minister will head to Vladivostok after trips to Jakarta for the East Asia Summit, Bangladesh and New Delhi for G20 summit on September 9-10
Read more
Soros Foundation quitting Europe, decamping for Global South — Foreign Policy magazine
The report pointed out that this move was likely the initiative of the foundation’s new chairman and son of the founder, Alexander Soros
Read more
Ukrainian army loses 140 troops, 6 tanks in Zaporozhye area in 24 hours — Russian official
According to Yevgeny Balitsky, the situation near the Rabotino population center remains tense
Read more
Russia, Iran are working on new major treaty — MFA
According to Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko, Russia-Iran relations have been steady on the ascent over the past few years
Read more
Kremlin says no comment on NYT report about Putin’s possible meeting with DPRK leader
The New York Times said on Monday, citing sources among US officials and their allies, that the North Korean leader plans to visit Russia in September
Read more
Russian airborne troops wipe out advancing Ukrainian troops west of Artyomovsk
Remaining Ukrainian troops have been eliminated with light weapons
Read more
Latest drone attacks on Russia reaffirm Kiev’s terrorist nature — Russian MFA
"It is impossible not to see it anymore, even in the most remote corners of our planet," Maria Zakharova underscored
Read more
EU expected to put squeeze on Africa at G20 given Russian, Chinese leaders' absence
The sources say that the EU seeks to guarantee the African Union full G20 membership, not just permanent guest invitee status
Read more
US revealed true face by nuclear bombing of Japan in 1945 - Medvedev
The US just wanted to demonstrate its imperial ambitions and brutal force, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council said
Read more
BRICS expansion sign of success, world becoming multipolar, ex-French envoy to Russia says
Sylvie Bermann emphasized that, "this is what the new world is, where the developing countries do not want to adjust to someone else’s perceptions," but rather to exist on an equal footing with others
Read more
University of Amsterdam prepares to ship Scythian gold artifacts to Ukraine
The Supreme Court of the Netherlands on June 9 released a ruling upholding the verdict of the Amsterdam Appellate Court demanding that the Scythian gold collection be transferred to Ukraine
Read more
Ethnic Jew covering up glorification of Nazism in Ukraine — Putin
The Russian president said this is best understood by ordinary people in Israel
Read more
Russian air defenses destroy drone over Crimea — top brass
Earlier, the Defense Ministry said that a Ukrainian drone was downed over the Black Sea off the Crimean Peninsula in the early hours of September 4
Read more
Abrams tanks unable to yield resounding success for Kiev’s forces — expert
The delivery of 31 Abrams tanks to Kiev was announced, with 60 crews trained for them
Read more
Russia says its forces destroyed 4 US-made speed boats carrying Ukrainian landing troops
Russian forces made efforts to improve their tactical posture near Rabotino and Verbovoye in the Zaporozhye Region and repelled a Ukrainian counterattack over the past day
Read more
FACTBOX: The Pyotr Veliky nuclear-powered battle cruiser
As of 2023, The Pyotr Veliky serves as the flagship of the Russian Navy
Read more
West’s plans to produce weapons in Ukraine show its involvement in conflict — diplomat
The Russian embassies in Germany and Sweden delivered a demarche over plans by the two countries’ companies to produce weapons for Ukraine, Maria Zakharova added
Read more
Hainan completes Wenchang Aerospace Supercomputing Centre
All technical, auxiliary and maintenance facilities of the facility, which is owned by Shiny-Day Group, are ready for operation, the Nanguo Metropolis Daily reported
Read more
Washington’s opinion, not Defense Minister defines Ukraine’s position — Shoigu
"Everything depends on what Washington says. Whatever they say, will be," Russian Defense Minister said
Read more
Russian embassy in Denmark to suspend consular services for citizens due to staff cutbacks
The Russian Foreign Ministry slammed the move as yet another hostile decision on the part of Copenhagen
Read more
Ukrainian forces lose more than 350 servicemen in LPR over week — acting governor
According to Leonid Pasechnik, the Russian military also hit 11 field ammunition depots and five US-made M113 armored personnel carriers
Read more
Replacement of Ukraine’s Defense Minister to have no effect on battlefield — expert
According to Andrey Bystritsky, this chess move by Ukraine to transpose political figures is merely an attempt to influence the public abroad by changing its image
Read more
Total victory over genocide-promoting Kiev only possible outcome of special op — Medvedev
The politician recounted that the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine said that it "has not found sufficient evidence that the actions of the Russian military in the country should be qualified as genocide"
Read more