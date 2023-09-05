Boorish rhetoric on Lachin corridor does 'disservice' to Armenian politicians — diplomat

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has lambasted Armenian officials for their boorish rhetoric on the situation in the Lachin corridor, as this only serves to make them look bad.

Zakharova’s commentary came in response to critical statements by Alen Simonyan, speaker of the Armenian parliament, on the situation around the Lachin corridor and Russian peacekeepers. "I think this public rhetoric, which borders on something like boorishness, does a disservice to Armenian politicians," she told a briefing on Tuesday. "I understand that they probably all have their roles - who says what and how, but I am convinced that it does not make the people who represent Armenian society look good - to use such expressions. We have seen and heard a lot of them recently."

She stressed that if Armenia wants to speak with the Russian side on an expert and "proper political level, there is every possibility for that."

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with Italy’s La Repubblica earlier that Russia was drifting away from the South Caucasus. He noted that Russian peacekeepers are not controlling the Lachin corridor because Russia either doesn’t want to or is unable to do this.