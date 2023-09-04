Talks between Putin, Erdogan and two countries’ delegation last for 90 minutes

SOCHI, September 4. /TASS/. The talks between Russian and Turkish delegations led by the two countries presidents, Vladimir Putin of Russia and Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, in Russia’s resort city of Sochi lasted for 90 minutes.

The talks, involving along with the presidents, the two countries’ defense and foreign ministers, as well as other government officials, began at 1:14 p.m. Moscow time. Along with issues on the bilateral agenda, the talks focused on the topic of the resumption of the grain deal.

"I know that you plan to raise the issue of the grain deal. We are open for talks on this matter," Putin told Erdogan at the beginning of the talks.