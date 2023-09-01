Action plan, trade missions reflecting outcome of Russia-Africa Summit in works — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. A list of specific action points outlined by Russian President Vladimir Putin and several trade missions are now in the works, reflecting the results of the Russia-Africa Summit in July, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"The Russia-Africa Summit took place. The results were highly positive; now they are being implemented. A list of the president’s specific action points is now being complied, and several business and trade missions to the continent from Moscow and other regions are being prepared to determine the most promising areas for practical interaction," he said at a meeting with students and faculty of Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO University).

Lavrov noted that Russia is experiencing an uplift in its foreign policy activities on those tracks where there is "reciprocal movement." Among other examples of the trend toward strengthening multipolarity, he noted the BRICS Summit, at which it was announced that six more countries would join the organization in 2024.