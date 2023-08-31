Air defense thwarts another attempted Ukrainian drone attack in Bryansk Region

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Ukraine made another attempt to attack Russian territory with a fixed-wing drone; the drone was destroyed by air defense systems over Bryansk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters.

"An attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terror attack with a fixed-wing drone at facilities on Russian territory was thwarted at about 20:00 Moscow time on August 31. Air defense forces on duty downed the Ukrainian drone over the Bryansk Region," the Ministry said.

The Defense Ministry noted that, previously, Kiev made three attempts to attack Russian facilities with drones. Air defense systems downed drones over Bryansk and Moscow regions.