Drone attacks on Russian territory prove terrorist nature of Kiev regime — diplomat

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Ukrainian attacks on facilities in several Russian regions last night confirm the terrorist nature of the Kiev regime, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"Attacks by Ukrainian drones on peaceful civilian targets yet again confirm the terrorist nature of the Kiev regime," the diplomat said in commenting on the attacks carried out on several Russian regions last night.

Zakharova stressed that the Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) would not have been able to travel such a distance without information feeds from Western satellites.

According to the spokeswoman, the Kiev regime, assisted by the West, continues to shell civilian targets in Russian regions, including with cluster munitions. She cited recent attacks on Donetsk and the Belgorod and Bryansk regions as examples. "The actions of the Kiev regime will not go unpunished," Zakharova stressed. "Russian law enforcement structures are investigating and thoroughly documenting all the instances of shelling of Russian regions by Ukrainian militants as well as of their other criminal activity," she concluded.

Overnight on August 30, a drone swarm of UAVs was deployed in a massive attack on five regions in central Russia as well as the northwestern Pskov Region. As a result, a fire broke out at the Pskov airport, where several Il-76 military transport aircraft incurred damage. In other instances, the Ukrainian UAVs were downed by air defense systems.