MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Assault units of Russia’s Battlegroup West (BW) captured a fortified stronghold while destroying nearly a company of Ukrainian troops during fierce fighting in the Kupyansk direction, BW Press Officer Yaroslav Yakimkin said on Monday.

"In the Kupyansk direction, Battlegroup West assault units continued their offensive. During one battle, they occupied a stronghold, destroyed a company of enemy troops, and eliminated two Kozak armored vehicles," Yakimkin said in a video posted on the Russian Defense Ministry’s Telegram channel. Also, he said, with support from tanks and artillery of the 68th Separate Jager Brigade, nine enemy counterattacks were repelled.

Assault and army aviation crews delivered 13 strikes on concentrations of Ukrainian manpower and hardware. "In all, artillery fire and heavy flamethrowers wiped out three Polish-made Krab artillery systems, two D-20 howitzers, two mortar crews, two Kozak armored vehicles, a logistics point and a Bukovel radar station near the localities of Chervony Stav, Lozovaya, Sinkovka, Sverdlovka and Kislovka in the past day," the press officer elaborated.