Lavrov says BRICS leaders deal with real issues, unlike their Western counterparts

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. BRICS leaders deal with real issues while Western politicians and reporters tend to mostly wag their tongues, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in remarks for a Rossiya-1 television program.

"It shows that they wag their tongues, while we use our heads and [engage in] concrete issues," the minister said of Western politicians and reporters who had spoken condescendingly about the BRICS.

He made the comment on the program called "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" that comes out on the Rossiya-1 television channel. An excerpt of the program was posted by journalist Pavel Zarubin to his Telegram channel.

The BRICS summit was held in Johannesburg from August 22-24. As part of the event, heads of state and government from the Global South countries held their largest meeting in recent years. Leaders from 54 African countries were invited. The summit participants agreed that Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the UAE will join the group on January 1, 2024. A list of potential other new members is to be drawn up for the next summit. Anil Sooklal, South Africa’s BRICS sherpa, said earlier that about 30 countries were interested in joining the group, and some of them had filed formal applications.