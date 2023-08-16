Ukrainian shelling kills one, injures two more people in Russia’s Belgorod Region

BELGOROD, August 16. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military fired about 100 rounds of munitions at towns and villages in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region in the past 24 hours, killing one and injuring another two people, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Wednesday.

Also, three houses, two cars and two garages were damaged in the shelling, he added on his Telegram channel.

"The village of Novaya Tavolzhanka came under mortar fire in the Shebekino municipality. Tragically, a man was killed - he had extensive blood loss, shrapnel wounds to his chest and spinal injuries, as well as multiple fractures of the ribs. The doctors did their best to save him, but his injuries proved to be incompatible with life," the governor added.

In addition, on August 15, the facades of two private homes and a car were damaged by shell fragments in Novaya Tavolzhanka, and an enemy drone targeting Shebekino was downed, Gladkov reported.

According to the governor, 10 mortar shells were fired at the village of Murom, two more shells were fired at the hamlet of Pankov, and another three at the Shebekino multilateral automobile checkpoint.

The village of Zhuravlyovka outside Belgorod was hit by 11 artillery shells, and four artillery shells were fired at the hamlet of Solntsevka, Gladkov wrote. The village of Krasny Khutor was hit by 22 grenade rounds, and the enemy fired 10 artillery shells at the hamlet of Nekhoteyevka and dropped an explosive on it using a drone, he added.

Also, the village of Butyrki came under fire in the Valuiki neighborhood, hit by seven shells. And a total of 25 mortar shells were fired at four more villages in the Volokonovka and Graivoron districts, the governor added.