St. Petersburg summit shows Russia ready to work hard to compete in Africa — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. The outcomes of the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg showed that Russia is willing to work hard to compete in Africa, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

He described the competition between several countries in their approaches to the African continent as a "normal process".

"We have to work hard to keep up with this competition. It is a great responsibility and a lot of work. The summit has shown that we are ready for this work," Peskov added.

He recalled that the topic was discussed at a recent government meeting.

The second Russia-Africa summit was held on July 27-28 in St. Petersburg.