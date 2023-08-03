Selection of contracted forces adapted to special military operation — Medvedev

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. The selection system for contract service in Russia’s Armed Forces has been successfully adapted to the conditions of the special military operation, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

"The task remains the same - to make contract service as prestigious as possible. Toward this end, over recent months, organizational, economic, social, technological decisions have been made. Above all, the selection system for contract service has been successfully adapted to the conditions of the special military operation, this has produced results. And what’s just as important is that we managed to substantially increase the social protection of servicemen and their families," he told a meeting on the issues of military staffing.