MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. The prospect of Warsaw reclaiming its former territories in modern-day Western Ukraine is becoming a topic of mainstream discussion in Poland, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Over the past few years, the theme of historical justice finally triumphing, and by that they (Poland - TASS), naturally, mean Western Ukraine, has become a topic for mainstream discussion. It’s not just some marginal groups on the fringe who are talking about this, not some closed, clandestine gatherings focused on narrow interests. This is becoming the mainstream," she told Sputnik Radio.

According to Zakharova, there are now books, conferences, and speeches being devoted to Poland’s recovery of Western Ukraine, not to mention relevant symbols, including stamps and coins with nostalgic mementos of the time when today’s Western Ukraine was part of Poland, which are gradually being incorporated into the public dialogue. "This is creating a certain public feedback loop, so it’s no longer possible to simply pretend that nobody knows what's going on," the diplomat concluded.

The Polish Defense Ministry said on August 1 that it had decided to send more troops and attack helicopters to Poland’s eastern border with Belarus after Minsk’s helicopters intruded on Polish air space.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin said at a July 21 meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the permanent members of the Security Council that Poland could move to seize control of Ukraine’s western regions by stationing its troops there.