NEW YORK, August 1. /TASS/. Attacks on Russian territory indicate the military weakness of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s regime, former US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) analyst Larry Johnson said.

"He [Zelensky] is headed towards an early grave; this is reality. This is an act of desperation," he told Andrew Napolitano, host of the Judging Freedom podcast. "Russia continues on with its military offensive and Ukraine is losing, and losing badly," Johnson added.

Earlier, the US administration, in fact, confirmed that Washington was not satisfied with the pace of the Ukrainian armed forces’ counteroffensive. According to White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby, Zelensky himself has said that the counteroffensive is progressing slower than desired.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on the morning of July 30 that the city had been attacked by Ukrainian drones. Two high-rise office buildings in the Moscow City financial district suffered minor damage; no one was hurt. The Russian Defense Ministry specified later that one of the drones had been destroyed over the adjacent Odintsovo District of the Moscow Region, while another two were successfully jammed, causing them to crash in the Moscow City district. The authorities closed Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport to inbound and outbound flights for a while following the incident. Law enforcement sources told TASS that a criminal investigation had been opened into the drone attack.