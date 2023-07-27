Putin invites young Africans to attend 2024 World Youth Festival in resort city of Sochi

ST. PETERSBURG, July 27./TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin invited young people from Africa to the World Youth Festival, to be held in Sochi next year, as he spoke at the plenary session of the Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum.

The president emphasized that African countries participate under the New Generation program in annual short-term study tours to Russia for young representatives of political, public, scientific and business circles.

"Ties are also maintained with those Africans who were educated in Russia. And, it was a pleasure on this occasion to interact with colleagues during the previous meeting who speak fluent Russian. I would like to take this opportunity to invite [our] young African friends to come to our country in March 2024, to Sochi, for the World Youth Festival," the Russian president said.

Putin signed a decree in April on holding the World Youth Festival in Russia. The festival, to be held on March 1-7, 2024, is aimed at encouraging and developing international youth cooperation.

The second Russia-Africa Summit, along with an economic and humanitarian forum, is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg on July 27-28. Similar to the first such event, the summit is being held under the rubric "For Peace, Security and Development." The event is being organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS, which is the official information partner and photo-hosting agency for the summit and forum, is also hosting the second Russia-Africa media forum.