Putin expects African Union to become full member of G20 in September 2023

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Russia supports the African Union's accession to international organizations and expects the Union to become a full member of the G20 as early as this September, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"We support the [African] Union's accession to the leading international associations," the Russian leader said at a meeting with President of the African Union and President of the Comoros Azali Assoumani and African Union Commission Chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat. "Russia was one of the first countries to respond positively to the initiative to grant the African Union full membership in the G20," he pointed out. "We expect this decision to be taken as early as September during the G20 summit in New Delhi," he added.

Putin also pointed out that Russia considers the African Union "as a leading regional organization that forms a modern security structure on the continent and creates conditions for ensuring Africa's worthy place in the system of global economic relations."

According to the president, Russia is ready to help in any way to strengthen the sovereignty of African states, to help Africa become one of the key partners in the new system of multipolar world order.