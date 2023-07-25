State Duma passes bill banning conscripts from leaving country after being drafted

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. The Russian State Duma at a plenary session adopted in the third and final reading a bill banning Russian citizens who have been drafted from leaving the country.

Thus, the bill amends the law "On the Procedure for Exit from and Entry into the Russian Federation." Conscripts will now be banned from leaving Russia from the day the summons is displayed in the draft register.

It is also pointed out that the decision to introduce such measures will be made automatically following the appearance of the summons in the register.

Draft procedure

The bill also amends the law "On Military Duty and Military Service." As of now, the Russian authorities must present all the documents for conscription. They, in turn, receive these documents from the medical organizations online. According to the bill, now the regional authorities must send all the documents received to the Health Ministry, which will then add it to the register.

Conscripts will now receive an online notification about their summons, and if they don’t show up to the conscription office within 20 days upon receipt of this document, they will face temporary restriction measures.

The new measures also allow Russia’s new regions to voluntarily train conscripted citizens based on the agreements concluded with the Russian Defense Ministry.