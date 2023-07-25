West’s standing in Africa seeing dramatic downhill slide, Russian diplomat says

ST. PETERSBURG, July 25. /TASS/. Western countries are drastically losing ground on the African continent, Oleg Ozerov, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s ambassador-at-large and head of the Secretariat of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum, said on Tuesday.

"The West is drastically losing ground not only in terms of financial investments. First and foremost, it is losing its moral authority, which can be seen very clearly on the African continent," the diplomat pointed out at a Russian-African conference hosted by the international Valdai Discussion Club.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum are scheduled to be held in the Russian city of St. Petersburg on July 27-28. The first event, themed "For Peace, Security and Development," took place in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi in October 2019.