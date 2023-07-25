Nine Ukrainian soldiers killed in attempt to infiltrate near Antonovsky Island on Dnieper

GENICHESK, July 25. /TASS/. Russian forces thwarted a Ukrainian attempt to infiltrate near Antonovsky Island on the Dnieper River, wiping out two boats and nine Ukrainian soldiers, a Kherson Region emergency official told reporters on Tuesday.

"While inflicting fire damage in the Kherson direction, units of Battlegroup Dnepr thwarted an attempt by a [Ukrainian] sabotage and reconnaissance group to infiltrate near Antonovsky Island. An FPV drone crew eliminated two boats and nine Ukrainian fighters," the official said. In addition, he said, a 2S3 Akatsiya motorized artillery system with ammunition was destroyed near Zarechnoye, with four Ukrainian fighters being killed, and a 120mm mortar with a crew and ammunition were wiped out near Pridneprovskoye, with four Ukrainian fighters killed and another two sustaining wounds of various severity.

In the past day, a Ukrainian troop position was eliminated near Veletenskoye, while in the Kakhovka area a temporary Ukrainian deployment point near Kachkarovka was wiped out, including 15 fighters and five vehicles, with another seven Ukrainian soldiers sustaining injuries. As many as 24 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated near the villages of Dudchany, Respublikanets and Mikhailovka.