Russia for granting Africa due place at UN Security Council, G20 — Putin

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Moscow favors granting the African continent a due place at the United Nations Security Council and G20, Russian President Vladimir Putin wrote in his article, "Russia and Africa: Joining Efforts for Peace, Progress and a Successful Future," published on the Kremlin website on Monday.

"Russia welcomes the rising international authority of individual states as well as Africa as a whole, their desire to make their voices strongly heard and to take the continent's problems into their own hands," the Russian leader said.

He assured the audience of the leading media on the African continent ahead of the second Russia-Africa Summit, scheduled to be held in St. Petersburg later this week, that Russia had "always supported the constructive initiatives of our partners." "We stand for granting African countries their rightful place in the structures that determine the world’s fate, including the UN Security Council and the G20, as well as for reforming the global financial and trade institutions in a way that meets their interests," he emphasized.

Putin opined that almost every region in the world is facing a tough situation amid conflicts, with African nations suffering more than other countries. "Regrettably, we see that the situation in the world today is far from stable. The long-standing conflicts that exist in nearly every region are deepening, and new threats and challenges are emerging," the Russian leader wrote. According to him, "Africa feels the burden of global challenges like no other part of the world."

"In such a challenging environment, we look forward to working with our African partners to shape a non-discriminatory agenda for cooperation," Putin added.

Last year, he said, Russia’s trade turnover with the African countries increased to almost $18 billion. "However, we are all well aware that the potential of our trade and economic partnership is much higher. Russian companies are interested in working more actively on the continent in the sphere of high technologies and geological exploration, in the fuel and energy complex, including nuclear power, in the chemical industry, mining and transport engineering, agriculture and fishery," the head of state emphasized.

The changes underway globally "require the search for solutions related to the establishment of new transport and logistical chains, the formation of a monetary and financial system, and mechanisms of mutual settlements that are safe and free from unfavorable external impacts," Putin concluded.

St. Petersburg will host the second Russia-Africa Summit later this week.