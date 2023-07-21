Russian Foreign Ministry provides explanations over damage to Chinese consulate general

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry has provided the Chinese embassy in Moscow with a detailed explanation about the course of the special military operation in connection with information about damage incurred by the Chinese consulate general in Odessa.

"In connection with the information that the Chinese consulate general in Odessa sustained damage on July 20, the Russian Foreign Ministry has provided the Chinese embassy in Moscow with the necessary explanations about the course of Russia’s special military operation," according to a statement by the Russian diplomatic agency published on Friday.

It added that all communication channels between Moscow and Beijing are continuously open.

The Russian Foreign Ministry stressed that the sides agreed to continue close interaction in Moscow and Beijing on all relevant issues.

According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, several blasts sounded near the building of China’s diplomatic mission in Odessa on July 20. Some windows shattered and walls were partially damaged. No members of the Chinese consulate general’s staff were hurt.