Format of Putin’s participation in BRICS summit not yet defined, discussion underway

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. The format of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s participation in the BRICS summit has not yet been determined, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

Commenting on a statement by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa that the BRICS summit in South Africa will be held in a face-to-face format with the participation of leaders of all five member countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa), the Kremlin official said: "The format [of Putin’s participation] has not yet been fully determined. Discussions continue."

"After the final decision is made, we will report about it," he vowed.

The BRICS summit will be held in Johannesburg from August 22 through 24.