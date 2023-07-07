Trip to new Russian regions currently not on Putin’s itinerary — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is not currently planning to make another visit to the country’s new regions, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

He answered in the negative when asked if such a trip was being planned any time soon.

According to Peskov, the Kremlin never announces such trips in advance. "There are specifics to it, with regard to security. If such trips take place, we will let you know," the Russian presidential spokesman added.

On April 17, Putin visited the headquarters of Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr in the Kherson direction and the headquarters of the Vostok National Guard in the Lugansk People’s Republic. He also visited Mariupol in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The Russian leader arrived there on board a helicopter on the night of March 18 and drove across a number of localities there. In one of them, he conversed with the residents of a town.