Special op to end in days if NATO stops shipping weapons to Ukraine — Medvedev

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. The special military operation would end in several days if the US and its vassals stop sending weapons to Ukraine, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said Wednesday, answering a question from TASS.

"In NATO, primarily the US and its vassals, stop shipping weapons and munitions to Ukraine, the special military operation would end in several months; and if they stop shipping their weapons now, then the special op will end in mere days," Medvedev said.

"Actually, any war, even a world war, can stop very fast," he continued. "Either if a peace treaty is signed or if one does what the US did in 1945, when it used its nuclear weapons and bomber to Japanese cities - Hiroshima and Nagasaki. They have, indeed, ended the war campaign back then, at a cost of lives of almost 300,000 civilians."

Meanwhile, the official underscored that the Russian army is "modern and heroic," even though it "experiences certain problems, like any army."