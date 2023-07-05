Kiev reinforces troops stationed near Svatovo, Kremennaya — LPR officer

LUGANSK, July 5. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Armed Forces’ command has reinforced its troops stationed near the cities of Kremennaya and Svatovo in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), Andrey Marochko, a retired lieutenant colonel in the LPR People’s Militia, told TASS.

"The number of enemy’s attempts to break through our defenses increased in the Svatovo and Kremennaya area in the past day. Apart from the already deployed forces, fresh reinforcements are also taking part in attacks," he said.

Marochko told TASS on Tuesday that Ukrainian troops deployed in the area had begun to use more Soviet-made military equipment instead of weapons provided by NATO countries.