US-led coalition’s strike drone approaches Russian base in Syria — reconciliation center

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. The US-led coalition’s MQ-9 Reaper strike drone recently approached a Russian military facility in the Aleppo governorate, the deputy head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Sides in Syria, Rear Adm. Oleg Gurinov, said on Tuesday.

The Russian military official said the US-led international coalition in Syria continued to violate the existing deconfliction protocols in a deliberate and systematic manner. Russia, in turn, has strictly observed the memorandum of understanding, signed by the Russian Defense Ministry and the US Department of Defense on October 20, 2015, Gurinov added.

"A total of 10 violations related to the coalition’s unmanned aerial vehicles have been registered over the past 24 hours," he continued. "An MQ-9 Reaper UAV was detected while approaching a facility controlled by the Russian battlegroup in the area of the Kuweires air base in the Aleppo governorate."

"We would like to repeat once again that these flights have not been coordinated with the Russian side, and therefore it cannot be held responsible for their safety," Gurinov said.