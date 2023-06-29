Russian forces engaged in continuous battles near Artyomovsk, says LPR officer

LUGANSK, June 29. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops do not abandon attempts to attack near Artyomovsk and Kremennaya and Russian forces are engaged actually in round-the-clock defensive battles, retired Lieutenant-Colonel Andrey Marochko from the LPR (Lugansk People’s Republic) people’s militia said on Thursday.

"We now have the hottest spots in the Artyomovsk direction and in the Kremennaya area. There the enemy is literally thrusting its forces onto our positions in spite of weather conditions and its catastrophic casualties," the LPR officer said in a live broadcast on Komsomolskaya Pravda radio.

"Our guys are conducting fire in the 24/7 mode and artillery guns are heating up to their utmost and, all the same, this does not stop the enemy’s attempts to break through our defense line," he said.

In some frontline sectors, the Ukrainian troop fatigue is felt and offensive operations there have stopped, the military expert said.