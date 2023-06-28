Putin, King of Bahrain discuss development of bilateral cooperation — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain discussed over phone the development of the mutually beneficial Russian-Bahraini cooperation, the Kremlin press service reported.

"[The sides] also reviewed several topical issues of the further development of the mutually beneficial Russian-Bahraini cooperation," the statement said, adding that the sides "agreed to continue contacts."

Putin also congratulated the King and all Bahraini people on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.