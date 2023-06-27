Foreign leaders expected to attend Eastern Economic Forum — Russian deputy PM

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Foreign guests, including leaders, are expected to attend the Eastern Economic Forum set to take place in the Russian Far Eastern city of Vladivostok in September, Yury Trutnev, Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District, said in an interview with TASS.

"We expect foreign guests, including at the level of leadership. However, I won’t give you any names just yet," he noted.

Trutnev pointed out that the slogan of the upcoming forum was "On the Road to Cooperation, Peace and Prosperity." He added that it’s impossible to rely on internal development without communicating with other countries. "A large number of countries to Russia’s east continue to cooperate with us. Transport flows have been redirected to the Far East and although the pivot did not take place in accordance with the scenario that we would have liked to be implemented, it did take place. It created new challenges that we must keep up with," Trutnev emphasized.

The deputy prime minister stressed that Russia’s special military operation would be one of the forum’s topics. "The question of what we should do for our country’s victory will definitely be considered. However, it will be up to the Russian president to decide what will be addressed at the plenary session, the key event of the forum," he said.