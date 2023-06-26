Putin, Emir of Qatar praise high level of cooperation between countries

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in a telephone conversation on Monday pointed to the high level of cooperation between Russia and Qatar and confirmed their interest in further strengthening it, the Kremlin press service reported.

According to the statement, during the conversation "both sides noted the high level of Russian-Qatari cooperation and confirmed mutual interest in its further strengthening in various spheres."

"The results of last week's visit of Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani to Russia were positively assessed," the Kremlin press service added.

In addition, during the telephone conversation, the sides "agreed to continue contacts."

On June 21, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and the Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister held talks at the Russian Government House. During the meeting they discussed current issues of Russian-Qatari economic and humanitarian cooperation, paying special attention to the implementation of joint projects in the energy, industrial and agricultural sectors.