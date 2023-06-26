About 80 incoming strikes by Ukrainian forces recorded in Belgorod Region in 24 hours

BELGOROD, June 26. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces have fired about 80 rounds of munitions at population centers in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region over the past 24 hours, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel on Monday.

According to him, several explosive devices were dropped from drones and an agricultural enterprise and an electric power line sustained damage.

"In the Valuysky Municipal District, the village of Dolgoye was shelled with conventional artillery with 12 incoming hits recorded. Also, an air defense system downed an enemy drone over the village. There are no casualties. As a result of the shelling, the roof of a granary was damaged at one of the agricultural enterprises. Three anti-tank guided missiles were launched at the village of Butyrki," he wrote.

According to the governor, in the Belgorod District on June 25 artillery shelled the village of Krasny Khutor: three incoming strikes were recorded and an electric power line was damaged. Six grenades were dropped on the village of Nekhoteyevka from drones. "Eight artillery shells were fired at the village of Zhuravlyovka, 16 at the village of Shchetinovka, and eight at the village of Solntsevka. <…> One explosive device was dropped from an UAV on the village of Naumovka," Gladkov said.

Eleven artillery shells were fired at the village of Tishanka, Volokonovsky District, damaging a fence of one of the residential buildings. One explosive device was dropped from a drone and one mortar shell was launched at the outskirts of the village of Dronovka, Grayvoronsky District. The adversary dropped two explosive devices using UAVs on the outskirts of the village of Novostroyevka. "In the Shebekinsky Municipal District, four artillery shells were fired at the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka, five at the village of Terezovka and seven at the village of Belyanka. The Shebekino border crossing was shelled with mortars; three strikes were recorded," the governor said.

There were no casualties in the bombardments on Sunday.