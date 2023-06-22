BRICS expansion to be key agenda item at Johannesburg summit — Russian foreign ministry

SOCHI, June 22. /TASS/. The potential expansion of BRICS will be one of the key agenda items at the group’s August summit in South Africa, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters on Thursday.

He added that Moscow is cooperating closely with Pretoria in making preparations for the BRICS Summit.

"We are preparing for the BRICS Summit in close contact with the chairman, South Africa. New discussions are coming, including the important topic of BRICS expansion. The drum is beating ever more loudly on this issue; there are more and more applicant nations all the time. It is important for us to understand where we have a common denominator on this," he said.

The deputy foreign minister highlighted the fact that, "there are very strong competitors for a seat at the BRICS table."

"We are working on the criteria for the admission of new members, and on the models for making appropriate decisions under the very creative, energetic leadership of the South African presidency, but we must understand that, ultimately, the expansion of BRICS is subject to a political decision," he said.

"No set of criteria, nor any speculative arrangements can replace [a political decision], but can merely reinforce one or another political decision. Therefore, as we get closer to the summit, we must - at least that is the task facing the BRICS Sherpas - develop some viable ideas that could be submitted to the [member states’ national] leaders to consider for appropriate policy decisions," Ryabkov concluded.

The BRICS Summit is scheduled for August 22-24 in Johannesburg, South Africa’s largest city and business hub. The group’s moniker reflects its current membership of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.