Chongar Bridge slightly damaged by Ukrainian strikes, to be restored soon — official

SIMFEROPOL, June 22. /TASS/. A preliminary inspection of the Chongar Bridge between the Kherson Region and the Republic of Crimea which was shelled by Ukrainian troops did not reveal any serious damage and will be restored quickly, Vladimir Konstantinov, chairman of the Crimean State Council, said.

"We have information on one incoming strike. <...> This means that the destruction is most likely insignificant and it will be possible to restore [the bridge] quickly. But the final decision will be made today when they make an assessment. The commission is working there, as well as bomb disposal specialists and so on," he told the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

On Thursday morning, Kherson Region Acting Governor Vladimir Saldo said that a strike was delivered on bridges at the administrative border between the Kherson Region and Crimea in the vicinity of Chongar. According to preliminary information, Ukrainian forces used UK-made Storm Shadow missiles.