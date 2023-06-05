Kremlin calls information on attempted coup d'etat in Kyrgyzstan 'alarming'

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. News about an attempted coup in Kyrgyzstan are alarming, the Kremlin is closely monitoring the situation, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Certainly, such very alarming news is coming in. That is why we are closely monitoring it [the situation]," he told reporters. The Kremlin spokesman added that "we don't have any more detailed information at the moment."

The 24.kg news agency earlier reported, citing sources, that Kyrgyzstan's State Committee for National Security detained a number of "participants in a possible coup d'etat." According to the agency, a group of people were preparing to seize power by violent means. It is not specified who exactly was detained by the special services. The law enforcement bodies have not yet officially commented on the information.