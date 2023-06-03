Putin open to talks to attain special op goals in other ways, but West objects — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin remains open to any contact that would allow meeting the goals of the special military operation through peaceful means, but the West does not provide such a chance, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in the ‘Moscow. The Kremlin. Putin’ program on the Rossiya-1 TV channel.

An excerpt from the TV program was posted by journalist Pavel Zarubin on his Telegram channel.

"President Putin has been, is, and will be open to any contact in order to attain our objectives by other means than the special military operation. If it is possible, it would be preferable," Peskov said adding that, however, "the collective West countries leave us no other option at the moment.".