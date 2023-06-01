Top Russian, South African diplomats discuss potential visit of African leaders to Russia

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his South African counterpart Naledi Pandor have discussed implementing an initiative on a group of African leaders visiting Russia, according to a statement published by the Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday.

"The conversation touched on the pertinent aspects of the continued bolstering of strategic partnership relations between Russia and South Africa, including the boosting of trade and economic, humanitarian and interparliamentary ties," the Russian diplomatic agency said following the meeting between the two top diplomats on the sidelines of the BRICS foreign ministers meeting in Cape Town. "In the context of discussing the situation in Ukraine and around it, special attention was given to the implementation of the initiative set forth by South African President [Cyril Ramaphosa] on a group of African leaders visiting Russia," its statement added.

The Russian Foreign Ministry noted that during the meeting, Moscow and Pretoria’s intent to deepen political dialogue was confirmed including closer coordination of actions in the UN, BRICS, the Group of Twenty and other influential venues.

The Russian side gave high marks to preparations for the Johannesburg BRICS summit in August and confirmed its readiness to provide comprehensive support to Pretoria in implementing its plans in the interests of strengthening the full-fledged partnership within the Group of Five framework, the foreign policy agency noted.