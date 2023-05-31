Embassy slams remark by UK’s top diplomat as encouraging Kiev to attack Russia

LONDON, May 31. /TASS/. The recent remark by British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly who said Ukraine had the right to attack targets inside Russia may encourage Kiev to carry out more terrorist acts in Russia, the Russian embassy to the United Kingdom said in a comment on Wednesday.

"The hostile statements by Britain’s top `diplomat’ cannot be viewed as anything but an attempt to encourage the Kiev regime to carry out more attacks on civilian facilities and our civilians," the embassy said. "Apparently, from their windows, the Foreign Office - or Estonia - sees residential blocks in Moscow as `legitimate military targets’," the embassy lamented. "We assume that such statements should mean that Cleverly himself is ready to take responsibility for the damage and suffering caused to the Russians as well as for the extremely dangerous escalation of the conflict," it added.

On Tuesday, Cleverly opined that "Ukraine has the legitimate right to defend itself" and to do so "beyond its borders to undermine Russia’s ability to project force into Ukraine itself."

Ukrainian drones attacked Moscow and the Moscow Region on Tuesday morning, using eight unmanned aerial vehicles, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. Five of the drones were downed, and the other three were suppressed with electronic warfare systems.

Two people in Moscow sought medical assistance, however, no hospitalization was required. Several buildings sustained minor damage.