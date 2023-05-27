Border guards have always stood sentinel over Russia’s interests — Putin

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated staff members and veterans of the Border Guard Service of Federal Security Service on their professional holiday.

"Border guards have always stood sentinel over state interests and if the enemy attacked our country, they were the first to repel the onslaught and resolutely went into battle, as it happened in June 1941. We will never forget this unprecedented feat and the heroes of the Great Patriotic War," he said.

Calling today’s staff members of the Border Guard Service the successors and heirs of the victors’ generation, of those who defeated Nazism, the president noted that they "continue to discharge their duty with honor and dignity, solve challenging high-priority tasks to protect the state borders, carry out border control and protection of marine resources, make an important contribution to implementing international integration projects and development of cross-border cooperation, fight transnational crime and smuggling, and prevent diversions and terrorist attacks."

"I want to thank you for your conscientious service and especially note all the border guards taking part in the special military operation, fighting the neo-Nazis. I am confident that you will continue to act selflessly, bravely and efficiently, and will competently and effectively use all available resources and means to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Russia and the security of our people," Putin pointed out.

Centuries-long and truly heroic traditions of courage and valor, noble devotion to the Fatherland and its people lie at the roots of this professional holiday, the Russian president said, adding that "the military service to defend the borders of our country has always been responsible and prestigious."

He also wished border guards all the best in their service, and health and happiness to their families.