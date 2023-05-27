West’s involvement in Ukraine conflict grows day by day - Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Western countries are becoming more and more involved in the Ukraine conflict day by day, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the ‘Moscow. Kremlin. Putin’ TV program.

"It’s hard to say where the breaking point is. In fact, the breaking point should bring nations of the collective West to senses, but regrettably, it is not happening. Apparently, day by day the degree of direct and indirect involvement in this conflict by the countries of the collective West is surging daily," he said when asked about limits of the escalation.

Peskov was asked this question in the context of new arms supplies to Kiev.

An excerpt of the interview was posted by anchor Pavel Zarubin on his Telegram channel on Saturday.