Russian Army to react in case of provocation in Transnistria – diplomat

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Russian Armed Forces will undoubtedly respond in case of Kiev’s provocation in Transnistria and will protect the people of the region, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told TASS.

"No one should have any doubts that the Russian Armed Forces will provide an adequate response to a provocation from the Kiev region, should one happen, and will ensure protection of our compatriots, the Russian peacekeeping contingent, OGRF servicemen and ammunition depots in Kolbasna in Transnistria. Any actions that pose a threat to their security, will be viewed, in accordance with international law, as an attack on the Russian Federation," the Deputy Foreign Minister underscored.

According to Galuzin, Moscow has information that Ukrainian forces are concentrating near Transnistria.

"The situation around this region is indeed complicated; we are being guided by assessments of the regional leadership. So far, judging by statements made by Transnistria head Vadim Krasnoselsky, there is no direct threat of a military escalation," Galuzin added.

He pointed out that Russia is closely monitoring the situation on Dniester and warns that "any attempts to destabilize the situation will be futile."

"Considering the risky course of Ukrainian authorities towards escalation of the conflict in the interest of destructive plans of its Western masters, no scenario of events can be ruled out," the diplomat noted.

Galuzin pointed out that the Russian peacekeeping contingent has been deployed in Transnistria in order to prevent such scenarios.

"The Kiev regime has repeatedly displayed its readiness to resort to the dirtiest and the most brutal forms of hostilities in order to achieve its goals. Its record includes deployment of military vehicles in residential buildings and civilian infrastructure facilities, including schools, hospitals and kindergartens; using civilians as human shields; terror attacks on Russian territory," Galuzin concluded.