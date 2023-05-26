Russian forces hit Ukrainian ammo depots by precision strike, top brass reports

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Russian forces delivered a multiple strike by airborne long-range precision weapons against the Ukrainian army’s ammunition storage sites in the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Friday.

"Last night, the Russian Armed Forces delivered a multiple strike by airborne long-range high-precision weapons against the Ukrainian army’s ammunition storage sites. The goal of the strike was achieved. All the designated targets were hit," the spokesman said.

Russian forces destroy 35 Ukrainian troops, howitzer in Kupyansk area

Russian forces destroyed roughly 35 Ukrainian troops and a howitzer in the Kupyansk area in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kupyansk direction, artillery of the western battlegroup struck the Ukrainian army units in areas near the settlements of Dvurechnaya and Kislovka in the Kharkov Region. In addition, the activity of two Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance groups was thwarted near the settlements of Masyutovka and Ivanovka in the Kharkov Region. The enemy’s losses amounted to 35 Ukrainian personnel, three motor vehicles and an Msta-B howitzer," the general reported.

Russian forces destroy over 60 Ukrainian troops in Krasny Liman area

Russian combat aircraft, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems destroyed over 60 Ukrainian troops, a motorized artillery system and two howitzers in the Krasny Liman area in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

In the Krasny Liman direction, army aviation and artillery of Russia’s battlegroup Center inflicted damage on the enemy units in areas near the settlements of Kuzmino in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Yampolovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the spokesman specified.

"Over 60 Ukrainian personnel, two armored combat vehicles, two pickup trucks, an Akatsiya motorized artillery system, and also D-20 and D-30 howitzers were destroyed in the past 24 hours," the general reported.

Russian forces destroy 190 Ukrainian troops in Donetsk area

Russian forces destroyed roughly 190 Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Donetsk direction, as many as 190 Ukrainian personnel, two armored combat vehicles, three pickup trucks and a D-30 howitzer were destroyed in the past 24 hours as a result of strikes by operational/tactical and army aviation, active operations by units and fire by artillery of the southern battlegroup," the spokesman said.

In the area of the settlement of Verkhnekamenskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Russian forces obliterated an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army’s 54th mechanized brigade, the general specified.

Kiev suffers over 120 casualties in southern Donetsk, Zaporozhye areas

Russian forces struck Ukrainian army units in the southern Donetsk and Zaporozhye areas, killing and wounding over 120 enemy troops in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

In the southern Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, aircraft and artillery of Russia’s battlegroup East inflicted damage on the enemy units in areas near the settlements of Orekhov and Malaya Tokmachka in the Zaporozhye Region and Novosyolka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, the spokesman specified.

"The enemy’s losses in those directions in the past 24 hours amounted to over 120 Ukrainian personnel killed and wounded and four motor vehicles," the general reported.

Russian forces wipe out 30 Ukrainian troops in Kherson area

Russian forces destroyed about 30 Ukrainian troops in the Kherson area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kherson direction, as many as 30 Ukrainian personnel, five motor vehicles, a D-30 howitzer and an Akatsiya motorized artillery system were destroyed in the past 24 hours as a result of damage inflicted by firepower," the spokesman said.

Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian air defense radar in Nikolayev Region

Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian air defense radar in the Nikolayev Region over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the area of the settlement of Novonikolayevka in the Nikolayev Region, a Ukrainian ST-68UM low-altitude target detection and tracking radar was destroyed," the spokesman said.

During the last 24-hour period, operational/tactical and army aviation and artillery of the Russian group of forces struck 78 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and military hardware in 92 areas, the general reported.

Russian air defenses intercept two Storm Shadow cruise missiles

Russian air defense forces intercepted a Grom-2 ballistic missile, two Storm Shadow cruise missiles and shot down 20 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"Air defense capabilities intercepted a Grom-2 operational/tactical missile, ten rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and two Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles," the spokesman said.

During the last 24-hour period, Russian air defense systems destroyed 20 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in areas near the settlements of Olshana in the Kharkov Region, Zolotaryovka and Nikolayevka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Artyomovsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Golaya Pristan and Velikaya Lepetikha in the Kherson Region, Komsomolskoye and Tokmak in the Zaporozhye Region, the general reported.

In total, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 429 Ukrainian warplanes, 235 combat helicopters, 4,341 unmanned aerial vehicles, 424 surface-to-air missile systems, 9,302 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,100 multiple rocket launchers, 4,908 field artillery guns and mortars and 10,464 special military motor vehicles since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.