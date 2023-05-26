No Scholz-Putin phone call initiated by Berlin yet — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has not yet called Russian President Vladimir Putin, nor has Berlin initiated such a call, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"[Scholz] has not called [Putin] yet, while I don’t have any information whether Germany has initiated a telephone call," Peskov said.

However, he said the two should talk. "President Putin remains open to dialogue, as he, naturally, pursues the main goal of protecting the interests of our citizens," the Russian presidential spokesman added.

Earlier, Scholz said he planned to discuss the developments in Ukraine with Putin again "in due course," as he said their last call was some time ago.

Putin and Scholz last had telephone talks on December 2. Their conversation lasted around an hour and was about the conflict in Ukraine and its consequences. During the call, the Russian president urged Berlin "to reconsider their attitudes in the context of the developments in Ukraine." The conversation was initiated by Germany.