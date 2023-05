DONETSK, May 26. /TASS/. Four more explosions took place in Donetsk’s Kalininsky district on Friday morning, a TASS reporter said.

The Kalininsky district is being shelled again, with new explosions going off in the Shevchenko Boulevard area. Smoke is being observed, a TASS reporter noted.

Earlier, Ukrainian troops shelled the Kalininsky district of Donetsk from MLRS, firing six rockets.