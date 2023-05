MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said Russia’s position about the Lachin corridor hasn’t changed.

"You know our position about our trilateral statement regarding the Lachin corridor. We have never changed our position in this regard. Never," the president said at a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday.

Putin was responding to Pashinyan’s remarks that the situation in the area of the Lachin corridor remained tense.