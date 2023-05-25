Putin-Pashinyan meeting kicks off in Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in the Grand Kremlin Palace after the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

One of the topics of discussion is expected to be the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement. Pashinyan said on Monday that Armenia recognizes the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, including Nagorno-Karabakh, but on condition that the safety of the Armenian population is guaranteed.

Earlier in the day, Putin held a separate meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, who was attending the EAEU summit as a guest for the first time.